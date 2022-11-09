Daily brief: Quad navies kick off Malabar drills off Japanese coast, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Quad navies kick off Malabar drills off the Japanese coast

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India, the US, Japan and Australia on Wednesday kicked off the Malabar naval drills with top officials of the Quad navies attending the opening ceremony hosted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) onboard JS Hyuga at Yokosuka at a time China is pushing for greater influence in the far seas and its warships are increasingly foraying into the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, officials familiar with the matter said. Read more

Karnataka Congress leader apologises for definition of 'Hindu', but wants probe

Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday withdrew his controversial comment - on the origin of the word 'Hindu' and its 'shameful' meaning - and issued an apology. Read more

'Jo TV pe baithe hain, vo...': Babar Azam's savage response to 'personal criticism' after Pakistan reach T20 WC final

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan had a scintillating outing in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand, defeating the high-flying Kiwis by 7 wickets in Sydney. The Babar Azam-led side restricted New Zealand to 152/4 in 20 overs and chased down the target with five balls to spare, with the captain (53) and Mohammad Rizwan (57) returning to run-scoring in a massive boost for the side. Read more

Arbaaz Khan says he and ex-wife Malaika Arora have grown to appreciate each other's choices

Actor Arbaaz Khan has opened up about his divorce and present equation with actor and ex-wife Malaika Arora and commented that both of them have become more acceptable about a lot of things. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4 health benefits of eating fats first thing in the morning

What one eats can set the tone for the rest of the day. Most of the people start their morning with carbs and coffee. While that could give one initial push, the energy crashes soon after. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail