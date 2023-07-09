Daily brief: RN Ravi not fit to be Governor, Stalin writes to President; and all the latest news

Guv RN Ravi fit for removal, Stalin writes to President; BJP's 16-point stinker

Tamil Nadu chief minister wrote to President Droupdadi Murmu against the conduct of Governor RN Ravi and sought the dismissal of the Governor for his 'political slant' -- taking the ongoing CM vs Governor battle in the state to the highest level. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai called it a 'cry note of corrupt Stalin' and gave a point-by-point rebuttal. Read more

Bawaal trailer: Twitter confused with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's love story: ‘Hitler kaha se aaya?’

Twitter is filled with mixed reactions to Nitesh Tiwari's romantic film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The trailer came out on Sunday and left many questioning the comparison between a love story to World War 2. Similar questions were raised after the release of the film teaser too. Read more

Novak Djokovic served warning of surprise Wimbledon threat as resurgent star gears up for mouth-watering Alcaraz match

Carlos Alcaraz has been deemed as the only true contender to probably end Novak Djokovic's reign at Wimbledon in 2023. The Spaniard has shown an improved performance on grass where he has already picked his maiden title at the Queen's before matching his best ever run at the SW19 by reaching the round of 16 for the second consecutive time in his career. However, on Saturday, former US Open finalist Alexander Zverev warned Djokovic of a surprise threat in his Wimbledon run, naming a resurgent star who now falls in Alcaraz's route. Read more

Leaving your dog inside a locked car can be dangerous; what you should do

In a shocking incident, a family from Haryana visiting Taj Mahal in Agra left their dog inside a locked car on a hot day which led to his death. Lack of ventilation or water are stated as possible reasons of its death. While the owners of the dog were advised by the parking attendant to not leave the pet unattended inside the car, they did not pay heed to the advice. Most of the pet owners are aware of the risk heat and humid weather conditions poses to their animal companion's health. Read more

All you need to know about ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission | IN PICS

