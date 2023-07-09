Leaving your dog inside a locked car can be dangerous; what you should do

In a shocking incident, a family from Haryana visiting Taj Mahal in Agra left their dog inside a locked car on a hot day which led to his death. Lack of ventilation or water are stated as possible reasons of its death. While the owners of the dog were advised by the parking attendant to not leave the pet unattended inside the car, they did not pay heed to the advice. Most of the pet owners are aware of the risk heat and humid weather conditions poses to their animal companion's health. (Also read: Dog dies in car as family visits Taj: Why so irresponsible?) If onlookers happen to see such a distressed dog who's showing signs of dehydration or losing consciousness, they should not hesitate in informing police.(Freepik)

Why pets shouldn't be left inside car for long

Just like you would not leave your child inside a locked car as it can quickly heat up quite uncomfortably, the same logic should be used even for your pet child. If onlookers happen to see such a distressed dog who's showing signs of dehydration or losing consciousness, they should not hesitate in informing police. If there is delay, you can take help from more people to decide on the next course of action.

“Given how the recent events have unfolded in Agra, we believe it’s important to address the situation. It is valid and understood that there may be times when you need to leave your pet in the car for a few moments alone. For such situations, we'd like to share some important tips and guidelines to prioritize your dog's well-being and safety," says Garima Kaushal - Co- founder, Sploot.

Precautions to follow if you need to leave your pet inside car for a brief period

Kaushal suggests tips to follow if you are leaving your dog inside the car for a brief period.

Ensure ventilation: It's advisable to keep the windows slightly open, just enough to ensure there’s airflow and your pet cannot escape.

Maintain a comfortable environment: Even if you're only stepping away for a few minutes, provide access to water and set the car's air conditioning to a comfortable temperature.

Create a cozy space: Make your dog feel at ease by placing a soft bed or familiar blanket in the car, ensuring they have a comfortable place to rest.

Plan for bathroom breaks: Before leaving your dog in the car, take them for a short walk to allow them to relieve themselves.

Avoid extended periods: Never leave your dog unattended in a car for a long time. It's best to prioritize their safety and find alternatives. You can consider boarding houses, a reliable pet sitter, or even seeking assistance from trusted family members and friends.

"Responsible dog parenting begins with being well-informed. By planning ahead and prioritizing our dog's safety and comfort, we can foster a community of responsible dog parents," says Kaushal.