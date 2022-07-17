Daily brief: Sanjay Raut affirms Sena's support to Margaret Alva as VP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sanjay Raut affirms Sena's support to Margaret Alva as VP, then explains stand on Murmu

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will back the Opposition's joint candidate for Vice President, Margaret Alva, Sanjay Raut said on Sunday after attending a meeting at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence. Read More

Supreme Court to hear pleas of Uddhav & Shinde camps on July 20

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the bunch of petitions on the Maharashtra political crisis on July 20. A three-judge bench, led by CJI NV Ramana, will hear the matter. Read More

'Gloomy info...': Telangana CM KCR suspects 'foreign hand' behind cloudburst

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday cited he has "gloomy" information that there may be a suspected "foreign hand" behind the cloudbursts in some parts of the country, including the Godavari river basin which is in spate in the state. Read More

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja grabs a stunner; Hardik Pandya skittles England with short-ball ploy in 3rd ODI

The Indian all-rounder duo of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja teamed up to thwart England in the third ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester. Read More

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja says he requested Noida Police not to share his pics with media: 'But within 5 minutes...'

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has revealed that he had asked the Noida police, after he was arrested on his birthday, to not send his photos to the media. Read More

Fitness tips: 10 minutes Yoga routine for beginners

Health experts encourage practising Yoga if you want to feel active, energetic and positive through the day as it is a worldwide phenomenon known for its innumerable health benefits and effective as a solution for holistic wellness despite being 5,000 years old. Read More

