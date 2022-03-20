Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: SP-RLD alliance announces list of 36 candidates for UP legislative council polls, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 08:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

UP legislative council polls: SP-RLD name candidates for 36 seats | Full list

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list for the legislative council elections. Read more 

Coal Scam: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee to appear before ED on Monday

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Read more  

ICC announces verdict on Bengaluru pitch for India vs Sri Lanka Test that ended in three days

International Cricket Council (ICC) has given its verdict on the pitch used for the second and final Test between India and Sri Lanka, which saw 16 wickets falling on the opening day and the island. Read more

Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj introduced as the 15th contestant, is jailed for being 'villain by choice'

Actor Chetan Hansraj, popular for portraying negative characters in TV shows and films, has been introduced as a new contestant on Lock Upp. Read more  

World Down Syndrome Day: Know the symptoms, important facts about the genetic condition

World Down Syndrome Day 2022: Down syndrome, a genetic condition, was first described by British physician John Langdon Haydon Down in the year 1862, but it was only in 1959. Read more  

Pak army calls for Imran Khan ouster; Seeks resignation after OIC meet | Reports

The clock is ticking for Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to reports, Pakistan army chief Qmara Bajwa has now asked Imran Khan to step down as the Prime Minister. Watch more  

Elderly man meets kids every day but thinks it is for first time. Watch

Some acts of kindness are just beyond sweet that show love and compassion for strangers without expecting anything in return. Watch more 

