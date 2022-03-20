Coal Scam: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee to appear before ED on Monday
Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital on Monday in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to a coal scam. His wife Rujira Banerjee will also be questioned by the agencies in the case.
A PTI report said the Trinamool MP and his wife will be interrogated in the national capital on March 21 and 22.
Speaking to reporters, Abhishek said the BJP-led central government was unleashing its agencies on the TMC. "The BJP govt is taking on the TMC by using Central agencies. We have defeated them and they cannot digest this. I'm ready to bow down before the power of people but not before the people in power,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Banerjee and his wife had earlier moved the court against the ED's summons, stating that since both are residents of West Bengal they should not be called by the agency to appear before it in the national capital.
However, the Delhi court had dismissed their plea on March 11.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
