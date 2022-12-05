Daily brief: Top agenda of India-Central Asian NSA meet and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Afghan situation, terror to top agenda at maiden meet of India-Central Asian NSAs

The security situation in Afghanistan, terrorism emanating from that country and the scourge in general, countering the threat of radicalisation, and improving connectivity with Central Asian states will top the agenda of the inaugural meeting between national security adviser Ajit Doval and his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, people familiar with the matter said on the eve of the summit. Read more

Elgar Parishad accused Navlakha's partner surrenders liquor bottles, cigarettes

Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused Gautam Navlakha's partner Sahba Husain has surrendered her liquor bottles and cigarette packets to police after the National Investigation Agency raised an objection over such items brought to the premises where he is currently under house arrest, an official said on Monday. Read more

Swara Bhasker says she is 'clearly not getting enough work' despite being part of '6-7 blockbusters'

Actor Swara Bhasker has said that she consciously chose to put her acting career at risk and the 'cost has been huge'. In a new interview, Swara called herself a far better and more competent actor. The actor has also said that she has been part of ‘six or seven blockbuster films and like a whole bunch of web series’. Read more'

EU imported more fuel from Russia than...': Jaishankar on fuel purchase. Watch

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Monday yet again justified stance on continuing India's fuel purchase from Russia amid the Ukraine war. The Union Minister - in the past -has been praised for upfronting India's needs amid the conflict amid sanctions on the Kremlin by the West. Read more

Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant: Expert tips on dos and don'ts

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been suffering from several health issues for some time now. Recently, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav shared a health update stating that RJD chief’s kidney trabsplant operation was successful. Lalu Prasad Yadav received a kidney from his elder daughter Rohini Acharya. Tejashwi Yadav shared the tweet thanking Rohini Acharya for donating a kidney. Read more

A match to forget: India slapped with hefty fine after crushing loss to Bangladesh in 1st

India's first ODI against Bangladesh would be one that they would want to put behind them quickly but it doesn't seem to be a game that can go away that easily. While India were all out for just 186 runs, their bowlers managed to reduce Bangladesh to 136/9. However, a sensational last wicket stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman led the hosts to a memorable victory. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON