Swara Bhasker says she is 'clearly not getting enough work' despite being part of '6-7 blockbusters'

Actor Swara Bhasker has said that she consciously chose to put her acting career at risk and the 'cost has been huge'. In a new interview, Swara called herself a far better and more competent actor. The actor has also said that she has been part of ‘six or seven blockbuster films and like a whole bunch of web series’. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker gives Rahul Gandhi roses, urges all to join Bharat Jodo Yatra)

Swara made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 drama Madholal Keep Walking. She also featured in Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), Nil Battey Sannata (2016), Anaarkali of Aarah (2017), Veere Di Wedding (2018), and the short film Sheer Qorma among many others.

Speaking with Times of India, Swara said, "I've chosen consciously to put at risk the thing that is most dear to me, and that is my work. And the cost has been huge and it's been personal and emotional in the sense that I don't get to do the thing that I love doing, which is acting. I don't get to do it enough."

She also said, "I'm a far better actor and a far more competent, and effective actor than the opportunities that come my way. I have a far better track record in terms of my career. I've been part of six or seven blockbuster films and like a whole bunch of web series [and] shows, led them. I've never had bad reviews pretty much. There shouldn't be a reason for me to feel like I don't get enough work but clearly, I don't."

Swara has always been vocal about several issues. Recently, she took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The actor walked with Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. In a Twitter thread, Swara said she was elated to join the foot march.

Fans saw Swara last in Jahaan Chaar Yaar alongside Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania. Jahaan Chaar Yaar narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in “an extraordinary adventure”. Produced by Vinod Bachchan, Jahaan Chaar Yaar released in theatres on September 16. Swara will next be seen in Mimamsa, a murder mystery. She also has a women-centric drama, Mrs Falani, in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON