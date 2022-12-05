Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant: Expert tips on dos and don'ts

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been suffering from several health issues for some time now. Recently, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav shared a health update stating that RJD chief’s kidney trabsplant operation was successful. Lalu Prasad Yadav received a kidney from his elder daughter Rohini Acharya. Tejashwi Yadav shared the tweet thanking Rohini Acharya for donating a kidney. The RJD Chief has been suffering from a lot of health issues, when the doctors suggested a kidney transplant. Speaking of the dos and don’ts that should be followed post a kidney transplant, Dr Salil Jain, Director and HOD, Nephrology & Renal Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, said, “Chronic kidney disease has become an epidemic and we are seeing a large number of patients requiring dialysis. The best treatment option for such patients is kidney transplantation. Kidney transplantation gives a very good quantity and quality of life to the patient as compared to dialysis. So my suggestion to all kidney disease patients who are requiring dialysis or who are heading towards dialysis is they should always look for an option when they can go for a kidney transplantation.

Dr Salil Jain further shared a few dos and don’ts that should be followed by the recipient of the kidney:

Regular medication: Medication should be taken meticulously on time. They should not stop the medication without the knowledge of the doctors.

Joint pain, nausea: In case the patient is having any kind of cold, fever, joint pain, rashes, vomiting, nausea, they should immediately contact the kidney transplant team.

Hygiene: One should make high standard of hygiene and avoid eating street food.

Blood pressure: One should have a blood pressure monitoring device at home, and check it regularly.

Hydration: The body should be kept hydrated at all times.

Heavy weights: Avoid lifting heavy weights for initial 1-2 months as the stitches may come under stress

Painkillers, antibiotics: Avoid medication which have bad impact on the kidneys, especially painkillers or antibiotics which have damaging effect on the kidneys.

Post a kidney transplant, the donor also needs to undergo medical care. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Madhuri Jaitley, Associate consultant Nephrology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram said, “For those in generally good health, the risks of kidney donation, in the long run, are minor. However, there are risks. If you donate kidneys, your future chance of having renal failure might slightly increase. The danger is modest, though. Renal failure has a less than 1% probability of occurring.”

Speaking of the dos and don’ts that should be followed by the donor, Dr Madhuri Jaitley said, “Nephrectomy, often known as kidney removal surgery, is increasingly frequently performed utilising a laparoscopic approach. There may be very low hazards including bleeding and infection. Normal hospital stays for kidney donors are 2-3 days with little to no complications. The remainder of your recovery is often completed at home. As it receives more blood flow, filters waste, and you go about your daily activities as usual, your remaining kidney develops a little bit over time. Following a donation, you must see a nephrologist once a year. It is important to take precautions, such as limiting salt intake and avoiding painkillers.”