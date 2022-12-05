Home / India News / Tejashwi shares update on Lalu Yadav's kidney transplant operation, posts video

Tejashwi shares update on Lalu Yadav's kidney transplant operation, posts video

india news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:53 PM IST

In a video clip shared by the Bihar deputy CM, Lalu Prasad Yadav can be seen being taken to the ICU as Tejashwi checks on his father.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being shifted from operation theater to ICU.(Twitter / @yadavtejashwi)
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being shifted from operation theater to ICU.(Twitter / @yadavtejashwi)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday shared an update on father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant operation, thanking his elder sister for donating the vital organ. Tejashwi Yadav said that his father was transferred to the intensive care unit from the operation theatre after a successful surgery. In a video clip shared by the Bihar deputy CM, Lalu Prasad Yadav can be seen being taken to the ICU as Tejashwi checks on his father. Bihar's former chief minister and Lalu Prasad's wife, Rabri Devi, can also be seen in the background.

“After Papa's kidney transplant operation was successful, he was shifted from operation theater to ICU,” Tejashwi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Both the donor (and) elder sister Rohini Acharya and (RJD) national president are healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes,” he posted with a seven-second clip.

The RJD chief has long been suffering from various health issues and the doctors attending to him had recently advised a kidney transplant. Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya donated her kidney to her ailing father. Last month, Tejashwi said many members of his family were keen to donate their kidney to their ailing father but his elder sister Rohini Archarya had the best match.

Acharya, in her forties, has been writing emotive posts on Twitter after her decision to donate kidney to her ailing father became public. In one post, she said " it is just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father. I can do anything for him. Please pray that things turn out well and Papa is fit again to give voice to you all."

Moments before the transplant surgery, Rohini Acharya shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed on Twitter and said, “Ready to rock and roll, wish me a good luck”.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
lalu prasad tejashwi yadav rjd + 1 more
lalu prasad tejashwi yadav rjd

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out