Tejashwi shares update on Lalu Yadav's kidney transplant operation, posts video

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday shared an update on father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant operation, thanking his elder sister for donating the vital organ. Tejashwi Yadav said that his father was transferred to the intensive care unit from the operation theatre after a successful surgery. In a video clip shared by the Bihar deputy CM, Lalu Prasad Yadav can be seen being taken to the ICU as Tejashwi checks on his father. Bihar's former chief minister and Lalu Prasad's wife, Rabri Devi, can also be seen in the background.

“After Papa's kidney transplant operation was successful, he was shifted from operation theater to ICU,” Tejashwi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Both the donor (and) elder sister Rohini Acharya and (RJD) national president are healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes,” he posted with a seven-second clip.

पापा का किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट ऑपरेशन सफलतापूर्वक होने के बाद उन्हें ऑपरेशन थियेटर से आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया गया।



डोनर बड़ी बहन रोहिणी आचार्य और राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी दोनों स्वस्थ है। आपकी प्रार्थनाओं और दुआओं के लिए साधुवाद। 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JR4f3XRCn2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 5, 2022

The RJD chief has long been suffering from various health issues and the doctors attending to him had recently advised a kidney transplant. Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya donated her kidney to her ailing father. Last month, Tejashwi said many members of his family were keen to donate their kidney to their ailing father but his elder sister Rohini Archarya had the best match.

Acharya, in her forties, has been writing emotive posts on Twitter after her decision to donate kidney to her ailing father became public. In one post, she said " it is just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father. I can do anything for him. Please pray that things turn out well and Papa is fit again to give voice to you all."

Moments before the transplant surgery, Rohini Acharya shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed on Twitter and said, “Ready to rock and roll, wish me a good luck”.

