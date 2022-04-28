Daily brief: Ukraine war highlights need for self-reliance, says Rajnath Singh, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ukraine conflict highlights need for self-reliance, says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict highlighted the need for achieving self-reliance in defence even as he lauded the Indian Navy for being at the forefront of the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. Read more

Centre says 'unwell' KCR stayed away from Modi events, rejects KTR's allegation

The Centre on Thursday rejected Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao's (KTR) allegation that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) didn't attend the inauguration of the statue of equality and did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi because the PMO sent a message saying that KCR “should not come". Read more

Rahul Tewatia's ‘you put us in such situation and then say we believe in you’ reply to Hardik Pandya is pure gold

After playing a pivotal role in Gujarat Titans' stunning last-ball victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 match, Tewatia did not think before telling his captain Hardik Pandya that it is the top-order which puts the middle-order in such difficult situations. Read more

Bharat Ek Khoj actor Salim Ghouse dies due to cardiac arrest; Sharib Hashmi, Vivaan Shah pay tribute

Actor Salim Ghouse died due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday, April 28. He was 70. His last rites were performed early on Thursday morning. Tributes have been pouring in for the veteran since then. Actors Vivaan Shah and Sharib Hashmi also took to Twitter to pay respect to the veteran actor. Read more

Dog waits by window to meet kids going to school every day. Watch cute video

Videos of dogs are the best thing to watch after a tiring day as the cute animals make you forget your worries. Dogs are such precious animals that make the world a better place. Videos of dogs meeting kids are always delightful to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram by the page delightfulnews that shows a dog that waits by the window for the kids to pass by on their way to school every day so it can meet them. Read more