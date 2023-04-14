‘Innocent grandfatherly prank’: Tibetan president in exile on Dalai Lama video

Top leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in India said that the Tibetan people were hurt by the insinuations made over a recent viral video of Dalai Lama, alleging that "pro-Chinese sources" were trying to damage the image of the spiritual leader. China is ruling Tibet with an iron fist and trying to seek legitimacy from the world, Penpa Tsering, Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (government-in-exile) said.

The comments came after the Dalai Lama apologized following a viral video in which he was heard asking a boy to "suck" his tongue. The Dalai Lama sought forgiveness from the boy, his family and friends for the “hurt his words may have caused” following the row.

The Dalai Lama asked the child “to look at those good human beings who create peace, and happiness and not follow those who kill other people”, Penpa Tsering asserted, calling the gesture an "innocent grandfatherly affectionate demeanour" followed by his "jovial prank" with a tongue.

"And that was meant for amusement for others. Now, who's the victim? The boy is not complaining, his mother is not complaining. The victim here is, His Holiness the Dalai Lama," Penpa Tsering said.

The clip being circulated was "tailored" and “through investigation, we found that the initial instigators were pro-Chinese sources. That explains the motivation behind making this video clip viral,” he added.

"It needs no explanation as to who would gain from maligning the image, reputation and legacy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Considering the scale and extent of the orchestrated smear campaign, the political angle of this incident cannot be ignored," Penpa Tsering alleged, asserting that the Dalai Lama lives an "unblemished life".

"People have perceived and interpreted it (video) in different ways. I don't blame them, they may have their opinions, and they might see it their own way. Because the clip was tailored for that... and His Holiness was being labelled with all kinds of names," Penpa Tsering said.

The Dalai Lama is known around the world for his playful “antics” which are a “genuine manifestation of his compassion for all human beings, irrespective of their status in society”, he said.

