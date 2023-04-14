North Korea tests new solid-fuel ICBM with a warning: ‘Uneasiness and horror…'

North Korea revealed that it has tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-18 aimed at “radically” pushing the country's nuclear counterattack capability, news agency Reuters reported quoting state media. North Korea Missile: A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in South Korea. (AP)

"The development of the new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-18 will extensively reform the strategic deterrence components of the DPRK, radically promote the effectiveness of its nuclear counterattack posture and bring about a change in the practicality of its offensive military strategy," KCNA said.

Read more: Russia's ‘exaggerated’ claim on Ukraine forces cut off in Bakhmut: Top updates

North Korea had fired the missile on Thursday, South Korea informed, triggering fears in North Japan where residents of Hokkaido were issued a brief warning to seek shelter. The missile which was fired from near Pyongyang flew about 1,000 km before landing in waters east of North Korea, officials informed. Allaying fears, North Korea said the test will not be a threat to its neighbouring countries.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the test warning “enemies of extreme uneasiness and horror” as the new missile will make them "experience a clearer security crisis, and constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror into them by taking fatal and offensive counter-actions until they abandon their senseless thinking and reckless acts".

This also marks North Korea's first use of solid propellants in an intermediate-range or intercontinental ballistic missile, experts told Reuters. Most of the North Korea's largest ballistic missiles use liquid fuel which is considered a time-consuming process.

The missile launch comes with the backdrop of increasing tensions between North Korea and South Korea as Pyongyang recently slammed US- South Korean joint military exercises. Kim Jong Un had then called for strengthening war deterrence in a "more practical and offensive" manner to counter the United States.

North Korea had earlier displayed what could be a new solid-fuel ICBM during a military parade in February. It had also tested a high-thrust solid-fuel engine in December last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON