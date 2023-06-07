20 held over attack on wedding event of Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh

The wedding procession of a Dalit groom was attacked with canes and stones allegedly by people belonging to another caste because he was riding a horse on Monday in Madhya Pradesh’s Chattarpur district, police said on Tuesday. The police force reached the spot and the rest of the procession travelled ahead safely, police said, adding that three police personnel were injured in the incident.

Three police personnel were injured in the incident, said officials (Representative photo)

“A case has been registered against at least 50 people of Churai village in the district under 353 (using criminal force to deter public servant from discharging their duty), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 294 (using obscene language) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 20 people have been detained. Police are trying to arrest the other accused,” Chhatarpur superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said.

As per Bada Malhera sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Shashank Jain, Churai village has two dominant communities – Yadav and Ahirwars. They live in separate localities and have their own temples, he said, adding that the Yadav community does not allow the members of the Ahirwar community to visit their temple.

On Monday evening, Ritesh Ahirwar was riding a horse during his wedding procession in the village. “Ritesh’s family decided to visit the temple in the locality of the Yadav community. The Yadav community tried to stop the procession and objected to the groom riding a horse. Later, they attacked them with canes and pelted stones. After which Ritesh’s family informed the police, who reached the spot immediately,” said Jain.

Cops controlled the situation and the rest of the procession proceeded under police protection. The groom and his wedding party left for Shahgarh for the wedding and returned on Tuesday, he added.

Further probe is underway, Jain said.

