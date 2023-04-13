Dalit man beaten to death in Barmer, say police

A 40-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death over an old rivalry concerning a piece of land on Wednesday in Rajasthan’s Barmer, police said.

While senior police officials confirmed the incident, they said that they had received no complaint thus far, even as police teams have begun a search for the accused. Senior police officials said that the murder took place due to an “old rivalry over a piece of land.”

The deceased has been identified as Kojaram Meghwal who, police said, was grazing his cattle in the fields in the village when he was attacked with sticks by a group of 7 to 8 men. “They assaulted him brutally and left the spot. He was taken to hospital, but died on the way,” police officials said.

Senior police officials said that after assaulting Kojaram, the accused even went to his home where they told family members that they had killed him, before fleeing. Family members alleged that they had repeatedly told the police about the dangers they faced, but no action was taken.

Barmer superintendent of police Digant Anand visited the village of Asadi on Wednesday morning and took stock of the situation, where family members have been staging a protest. Anand said that the body has been placed in the mortuary, and urged the family to file a complaint. “Four teams have been formed to trace the accused,” Anand said.