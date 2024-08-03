Daljit Singh Chawdhary takes over as BSF director general. 5 things to know about him

Daljit Singh Chawdhary, a 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, took charge as the director general of Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday. Chawdhary is currently director general of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).



“Assignment of additional charge of the post of DG, BSF to Shri Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS(UP: 90), DG, SSB upon repatriation of Shri Nitin Agarwal, IPS (KL:89) till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification on Saturday.



Chawdhary has been appointed to helm the BSF a day after incumbent director general Nitin Agarwal was repatriated prematurely to his parent Kerala cadre. The Centre also sent back 1990 IPS officer Yogesh Khurania back to his parent Odisha cadre, wherein he has been appointed as director general of police (DGP). Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Director General, SSB, takes over the additional charge of Director General Border Security Force. (PTI)

The Centre's decision to remove the two top BSF officers comes against the backdrop of the Jammu region, along the India-Pakistan international border, witnessing a spate of terror attacks leading to killing of number of army and security personnel as well as civilians.



The BSF protects the India-Pakistan front on India's west side and Bangladesh on the east.

Here are five things to know about the new BSF director general:-

1. Daljit Singh Chawdhary is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. In his 34-year-long career, he has served in different capacities in India's most populous state.



2. Chawdhary also has the distinction of serving on central deputation since 2017, as additional director general in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and as SDG in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).



3. The senior IPS officer assumed the charge of DG SSB on January 23, 2024. It is a force that guards India's fronts with Nepal and Bhutan.

4. Daljit Singh Chawdhary is said to be a renowned marksman and qualified skydiver.



5. The 1990 batch IPS officer has been awarded four Police Medals for Gallantry, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal.