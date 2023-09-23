‘Danish Ali provoked, used unpardonable words against PM’; BSP MP rejects charge

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla giving a 'second-to-second' development of what happened between BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali and BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. And in his account, he accused Danish Ali of instigating Bidhuri by saying some 'unpardonable' words aimed at PM Modi. In his letter, Dubey made it clear that he did not support what Bidhuri said to Danish Ali but gave a background of what led to those utterances.

BJP issued a showcause notice to MP Ramesh Bidhuri after he abused BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament.

"...in this unprecedented din, which has unfortunately grabbed media attention, and then was lapped up by other political parties with hidden agendas to perpetuate their politics on the issue," Dubey wrote.

"When Shri Danish Ali was busy instigating Shri Bidhuri with his intemperate comments, he made a highly objectionable and derogatory remark against our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Jee. In his desperation to denigrate the ruling dispensation and Prime Minister's achievement of landing Chandrayaan 3 on the moon, he screamed across the isle, without the microphone..." the BJP MP wrote,

"This statement made by Shri Danish Ali, I think, was more than enough for any patriotic public representative to 'lose his calm' and it led to Shri Bidhuri responding to him like he did," Dubey wrote. The media attention did not go into these details when Danish Ali made such 'disgraceful and demeaning' comment, Nishikant Dubey said.

"...not only Shri Ramesh Bidhuri has exhibited 'inappropriate' behaviour but Shri Danish Ali is also equally guilty of uttering highly deplorable and unpardonable words against the Honourable Prime Minister of the largest democracy of the world i.e, the Republic of Bharat. Besides, other Members and Parties also made unsavory remarks/comments against the 'cherished faith' of the majority community," Dubey said.

‘Was trying to save the dignity of PM post’

The BSP MP replied to the allegation and said it was a narrative that was being peddled by the BJP. "Whereas the truth is that I worked to save the dignity of the post of Prime Minister and made the chairman aware of the highly objectionable words related to Modi ji," Danish Ali posted on Twitter.

