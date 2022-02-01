Danish Siddiqui's kin denies his involvement in anti-CAA book, says authors didn’t seek nod

Renowned slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui’s family has issued a statement denying his involvement in a book, titled ‘Hum Dekhenge’, a visual compilation of the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

His family said the Reuters photojournalist had covered the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi with objectivity and portraying his involvement in any other way raises questions on professional ethics and credibility.

Siddiqui died last year during an assignment in Afghanistan.

In the statement, his family raised objections to the claims of the book’s authors that Siddiqui was “involved with the book and would give suggestions on making it better”.

His family said the authors did not seek any authorisation from the family to associate Siddiqui’s name with their project.

“We would like to categorically state that Danish Siddiqui maintained the highest standards of press freedom and integrity during his life and career as a journalist. He covered the Shaheen Bagh protests with objectivity and neutrality like any other professional assignment. Showing him falsely in this way raises wrong questions on his professional ethics and credibility and seriously hurt his professional standing, besides causing deep hurt to his already bereaved family,” read the statement that was shared on the slain photojournalist’s Twitter.

Hoping that the authors would withdraw their statement given to the press, the family said, “For future reference, anyone planning to use Danish Siddiqui’s name for any – commercial or non-commercial project – is advised to seek the consent or authorisation of his family.”

The award-winning journalist, 38, was on an assignment in Afghanistan during the Taliban’s takeover over the war-torn nation when he was killed while covering clashes between Afghan troops and the Islamic militants in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city.