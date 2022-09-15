Home / India News / UP madarsa survey: Officials visit Lucknow’s Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama

UP madarsa survey: Officials visit Lucknow's Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama

The survey team at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama. (HT PHOTO)
A team from the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education and the district administration on Thursday surveyed the Muslim seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow days after the state government ordered a survey of “unrecognised” seminaries.

District minority officer Sone Kumar, who was part of the team, said the survey was aimed at collecting information about the seminary, its affiliation, etc. He added the affiliation was unknown to them so far.

Kumar said they collected information as per a 12-point proforma, which seeks information on the names and details of the organisations running a seminary, the year of establishment, facilities such as electricity, drinking water, the number of students, courses being offered, and funding sources.

The survey of Muslim seminaries began on Saturday for the first time in the state. Opposition parties have criticised the move with former chief minister Mayawati accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of terrorising Muslims with such actions with “an evil intent”.

Muslim organisations such as All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind have also opposed the survey.

The government has maintained it was being conducted to check whether basic facilities were being provided to the seminarians.

