Data Privacy Day: Disappearing messages, self-destructing chats and other measures to protect privacy

Data privacy has been one of the hot topics of discussion in a digitally connected world. The issue has become pertinent at the time of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, when more and more people are forced to spend time in the online world.

Privacy is a means of ensuring online safety for all individuals and Data Privacy Day, which is celebrated on January 28, seeks to spread the awareness about the same.

A failure to safeguard one’s privacy could not only result in exploitation, but also criminal offences against internet users.

With the proliferation of instant messaging mobile applications, such as WhatsApp and Telegram etc, people are more concerned about protecting their data.

To allay their fears, these companies have rolled out many security features like end-to-end encryption to ensure that exchange of information is not visible to anyone other than the two people involved in the particular conversation. Both WhatsApp and Telegram have this feature.

However, governments across the world have been putting pressure on internet companies to allow them access to these conversations. They want tech companies to build "back doors" for law enforcement to access encrypted platforms.

This, they say, will create a safer space for citizens as the government clamps down on bad actors and mischief-makers, preventing the spread of viral misinformation and also putting a stop to organised crime.

Here's how you can ensure data privacy and check the spread of misinformation, using security measures made available by tech companies and mobile phone manufacturers:

Two-Step verification: This helps users add an extra layer of security to their end-to-end encrypted messaging account. The process requires setting up of a PIN (a numerical code) when resetting and verifying the chat account, in the event of SIM card being stolen or phone being compromised.

Touch ID or Face ID lock: Additional features available in a wide variety of phone manufactured by leading companies, like Apple, Samsung, Google etc. Some of the phones even offer under screen fingerprint sensors, which use ultrasound to build image of people’s fingers.

Forward limits: Some messaging apps like WhatsApp have set a limit on forwarding messages to just five chats at once, restricting the sharing of information and taking an important step in checking the spread misinformation. Data from these companies shows that the move has reduced the number of forwarded messages in India by over 25 per cent.

Additional limits for viral messages: WhatsApp has set additional limits on messages which have been sent many times. Such messages are marked with double arrows and labeled as “Forwarded many times” to indicate they did not originate from a close contact and can only be forwarded to one other chat at a time. The messaging services also allow users to block accounts and report about messages to the company.

Disappearing messages: Messaging service WhatsApp launched this feature let users send messages that disappear. Once enabled, new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days. WhatsApp has also launched the ‘view once’ feature that makes photos and videos disappear after they’ve been opened, giving users even more control over their privacy. Telegram, meanwhile, allows self-destructing messages that leave no trace even on its servers.

Admin controls: Users are empowered with controls on some end-to-end encrypted messaging services. A new setting on WhatsApp enables administrators to decide who can send messages within groups. In Telegram, secret chats are not part of its cloud and can only be accessed on the devices of origin.

End-to-end encrypted backup: On WhatsApp, users can now add the same layer of end-to-end encryption to protect their chat backups on iCloud or Google Drive.