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Dawood's aide Salim Dola, deported to India, lived as ‘Hamza’ in Turkey: Report

Salim Dola used the fake identity of ‘Hamza’ was used on a Bulgarian passport under which he had been living in Turkey.

Published on: May 01, 2026 11:55 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Mohammad Salim Dola, the 59-year-old drug trafficking mastermind who was recently deported to India used the name ‘Hamza’ to mask his identity while living in Turkey, news agency PTI said in a report on Friday. The fake identity was used on a Bulgarian passport under which he had been living in Turkey. It is still under investigation if the Bulgarian passport for valid or not.

NCB officials escort Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Salim Dola for medical at NCB office in Ballard Estate in Mumbai.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Salim Dola was deported to India on April 28 and has been remanded to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till May 8. He was detained by the Turkish Intelligence Agency and the Beylikduzu police before the deportation.

His arrest in Turkey was made based on an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024.

His criminal past shows his association with the underworld and Dawood Ibrahim. However, Dola later became central to multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding.

Who is Salim Dola?

Salim Dola is a Mumbai-born drug trafficker on whom the Indian authorities had set sight for a long time. He was first arrested by the NCB in 2012 after 80 kilograms of marijuana was recovered from him. The second arrest came in 2018 when 100 kilograms of fentanyl were recovered as Dola further cemented his association with the drug world.

 
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Home / India News / Dawood's aide Salim Dola, deported to India, lived as ‘Hamza’ in Turkey: Report
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