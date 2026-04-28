Salim Dola, Dawood's close aide and drug lord, deported to India

Salim Dola, Dawood Ibrahim's close aide and a drug lord, landed in India after he was deported. He reportedly landed at a technical airport in Delhi on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. Salim Dola was detained in Turkey.

Dola was flown in on a special aircraft after his deportation was carried out by intelligence agencies in collaboration with international agencies, ANI reported citing intelligence agency.

It added that Dola is currently being questioned by intelligence officials and is expected to be handed over to Mumbai police for further questioning.

Also read: Dawood aide, drug lord Salim Dola detained in Turkey, may be extradited via UAE

Dola's deportation comes days after he was detained in Turkey's Istanbul. Dola was detained in a joint operation by the Turkish national intelligence organisation, MIT and local police units, based on an Interpol red corner notice (RCN), Hindustan Times reported earlier.

He is a key accused in a major drugs case that the Mumbai police crime branch is investigating. The RCN against Dola was issued after a request by the Central Bureau of Investigation as he was wanted by the Mumbai Police.

A crime branch officer had told Hindustan Times earlier that since India and Turkey do not have an extradition treaty and Dola is a United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport holder, he may be extradited via the UAE.

Dola is allegedly the mastermind behind one of India's largest synthetic drug manufacturing and supply cartels. After he was granted bail in 2018, he allegedly fled to the UAE and obtained a passport there under a different name, according to investigators. He also started operating the cartel from there before moving to Turkey, where he was finally detained.

Also read: Gutkha to weed to party pills, then real estate: Indian gangster Salim Dola, with Dawood link, held in Turkey

Who is Salim Dola? Salim Dola was born into a middle-class family in Ghodapdeo and grew up in Byculla, HT reported earlier citing sources in the crime branch. He went on to befriend Chhota Shakeel and entered the narcotics trade, while the latter was a part of Dawood Ibrahim's gang.

Slowly, Dola began supplying gutkha in Mumbai and Delhi, according to police investigations showed. Later, he moved on from gutkha to supplying marijuana or ‘weed’. Dola was arrested thrice in India in drug cases before he fled to the UAE in 2018.

(With inputs from Vinay Dalvi)