Day after declaring ‘war’ on Nitish’s JD(U), RJD plays down mass defections

RJD has announced three candidates for the legislative council polls in Bihar on Wednesday.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a pot shot at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of defections of party MLCs to JDU.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a pot shot at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of defections of party MLCs to JDU.(ANI Photo)
         

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday tried to play down the setback received due to the defection of five RJD MLCs to Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United, JD(U) days before the elections to nine seats of State legislative council on July 6 and a few months ahead of the crucial general assembly elections in October.

“During election people come and go. Name one election where people had not come and gone. This is election season and the government is trying to keep their governance safe...A few days back JD(U) MLC had come to us, so these things go on,” Tejashwi Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

Tejashwi, however, didn’t forget to take a dig at chief minister Nitish Kumar suggesting his party had a hand in the defections.

“Best wishes to those who left. Nitish ji has done constructive work but that constructive work can benefit only him. Yesterday’s incident can bring him personal benefit but nothing to the people of Bihar,” he added.

Tejashwi’s mixed comments come a day after his party colleague and RJD state president Jagdanand Singh declared a ‘virtual war’ against JD(U) and warned Nitish Kumar of a “befitting reply” to defections .

“Nitish Kumar has lured legislators through money. The war has started. He will get a befitting reply,” Singh had said.

Radha Charan Shah, Sanjay Prasad, Dilip Rai, Md Kamar Alam and Ranvijay Kumar Singh defected to JD(U) yesterday without inviting the anti-defection law by virtue of their numbers—more than two-third of the total number of RJD MLC party.

The RJD is now reduced to only three MLCs in the council, while the JD(U)’s strength has increased to 21 MLCs in the 75-member council. The council’s present strength is 46 since 29 seats are vacant. The BJP has 16 MLCs in the council and also has the support of an independent MLC.

RJD on Wednesday announced the names of three candidates for the legislative council polls. BISCOMAUN Chairman Sunil Singh, BN College Professor Ram Bali Chandravanshi and Mumbai businessman Farukh Shaikh have been named party candidates, said PTI.

