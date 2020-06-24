e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sushil Modi requests Amit Shah for extension of free food grain scheme for poor

Sushil Modi requests Amit Shah for extension of free food grain scheme for poor

Bihar deputy chief minister said the poor in the state required extended support with food grains to tide over the economic impact of crisis triggered by coronoavirus outbreak.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:33 IST
Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi wrote to Amit Shah to seek extension of free food grain scheme to the poor.
Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi wrote to Amit Shah to seek extension of free food grain scheme to the poor. (HT Photo/File/Representative use)
         

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi Tuesday requested Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah to extend Centre’s free food grain scheme by another three months in the state till September this year to provide cover to the poor, hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

During a telephonic conversation with Shah, Sushil Modi said that the poor people were yet to emerge from the economic blow suffered during the lockdown.

“As the impact of Covid-19 pandemic has failed to subside, many (economically poor class) have not been able to manage a source of income and need food grains to sustain. So the free distribution of food grains among the poor should be continued from July to September,” Modi said.

Sushil Modi said that a total of 8.71 crore poor people were given five kilogram rice every month from April to June in a relief measure worth ₹5,057.30 crore. He added that 1.68 crore families were also given one kilogram of lentils worth ₹two crore during the same period.

Also Read: ITC among four industrial houses keen to invest in Bihar

The deputy CM said that a large number of migrant labourers and non-ration card holders, who returned to the state during the lockdown period, were also provided assistance by the state government.

“Over 86 lakh people among them were provided five-kilogram rice and two-kilogram gram worth ₹337.15 crore in May and June, free of cost,” he said and added that relief material worth ₹6,024.45 crore was distributed among the poor during the lockdown period.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Modi said that the state government had endeavoured to ensure no poor family in the state is deprived of relief measures offered during the lockdown.

“Despite all the economic activities being on hold, there has been no report of any starvation death in the state during this period,” he said.

Bihar goes to assembly polls in October-November this year.

tags
top news
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
1500 co-op banks with nearly Rs 5 lakh crore assets now under RBI’s charge
1500 co-op banks with nearly Rs 5 lakh crore assets now under RBI’s charge
Govt ‘unlocks’ space sector, says will promote and guide private players
Govt ‘unlocks’ space sector, says will promote and guide private players
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Electricity bill worth Rs 50,000! Post-lockdown bills shock MP consumers
Electricity bill worth Rs 50,000! Post-lockdown bills shock MP consumers
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In