ITC among four industrial houses keen to invest in Bihar

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 13:46 IST

At least four companies, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major ITC Ltd, have responded to the call by the Bihar government to invest in the state, its industries minster has said.

This comes as a relief for the state government which has laid a red carpet to welcome investments in Bihar, including a promise of providing 2,500 acres of land.

With the flush of migrant labourers and the state government’s skill mapping, the industries department is also boasting about the availability of surplus workforce.

However, the size of the investments is not known yet.

“Four firms, including ITC, Surya Food and Agro Ltd and have shown interest to invest in Bihar, besides this Ajanta Shoes (India) Pvt Ltd is also keen to set up units here,” Shyam Rajak, the state’s minister for industries, said.

It is expected it will create employment as the government is trying to generate jobs for migrant labourers who have has returned to the state after the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to the government estimate, about 21 lakh migrant labourers have returned to Bihar through Shramik Special trains and road routes.

“All this is at a nascent stage and the visit of officials has been hampered by Covid-19. Once things normalise, the officials will visit Bihar to discuss the details,” Rajak said and added that efforts were being made to rope in more industrial houses.

“ITC is planning to make a big investment, which will be beside the small units it has in Munger and Purnia,” he said.

Sources said the food processing units were interested to set up at Motipur in Muzaffarpur or in or near Patna. “Road connectivity with the capital could be the reason for setting up units in Muzaffarpur,” one of the persons cited above said.

An official of the industries department said on the condition of anonymity that the technical team of these industries will first visit to see the availability of land and other infrastructure needed for the projects.

The Bihar government has been harping its strength that as it is a major grain and fruit-producing state, there is immense scope of investment for food processing units in the region. It has also said that it will soon tweak the Industrial Investment Promotion Policy.

Earlier, the industries minister had written to 25 houses, including Nestle India, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, KRBL Ltd, LT Food Ltd and Hindustan Food Ltd among others to invite them to invest in Bihar.