Patiala clashes: Punjab CM orders transfer of 3 cops; mobile internet suspended

A day after Punjab's Patiala saw clashes between two groups, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district and three senior cops have been transferred. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered the transfer of inspector general of police Rakesh Agarwal, SSP (senior superintendent of police) Nanak Singh, and SP (superintendent of police) city Harpal Singh.

"Divulging the details a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as new IG Patiala while Deepak Parik and Wazir Singh have been appointed as new SSP and SP of Patiala respectively," a statement from CM's office said.

The mobile internet services remain suspended from 9:30 am to 6 pm in the district. “... there is likelihood of tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquility within the limits of district Patiala due to the recent law and order events,” an official order read. Stopping the spread of misinformation is necessary “to thwart the designs and activities of anti-national and anti-social groups/ elements and maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or damage to public/private property,” it added.

"Mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA) (ii) all SMS services and (iii) all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except voice calls" have been suspended till 6 pm on Saturday.

This is the first major incident Punjab has seen after chief minister Bhagwant Mann took charge in March. On Friday, the chief minister said in a tweet. “The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance.”

A curfew was imposed in the district on Friday (till 6 am on Saturday) as four people were injured in the clash between members of a right-wing group and Sikh radicals during an anti-Khalistan rally. Clashes broke out near the city's Kali Devi temple on Friday afternoon, officials said, adding that police were prompted to fire bullets in the air to control the crowd.

Members of a right-wing group, Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), which has no link with Shiv Sena -- organised a ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march from Arya Samaj Chowk to Kali Devi temple, according to police.

Harish Singla, a leader of the outfit, was later arrested.

