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Day after swearing-in, portfolios of ministers yet to be notified

UDF's cabinet portfolios remain unconfirmed due to negotiations between Congress and IUML over key departments, delaying notification to the Governor.

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:26 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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A day after the UDF government took oath under the leadership of chief minister VD Satheesan, the portfolios of the cabinet ministers, including the CM, are yet to be formally notified.

The newly appointed UDF council of ministers, led by CM VD Satheesan, with Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, after their swearing-in at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. (ANI)

Hectic discussions between the Congress and its key ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) over the exchange of two key departments have delayed the handover of the list of cabinet portfolios by the State government to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, a leader familiar with the details who refused to be named said.

An official in the Governor’s office said, “The Governor is returning to Thiruvananthapuram from Thrissur after an official function and is expected to reach late. The handover of the list and the notification of the gazette are unlikely tonight. It may happen tomorrow.”

The question of control over the departments of higher education and fisheries between the Congress and the IUML has wrangled the portfolio discussions, a leader said.

An official in the CM’s office said, “The negotiations are almost over and the list is expected to be handed over to the Governor soon. Whether it will happen tonight is unclear.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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