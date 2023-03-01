Days after stir in Ajnala, Amritsar commissioner among 18 cops shifted

Days after thousands of supporters of Sikh separatist leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh clashed with Punjab Police personnel at Ajnala, 25km from Amritsar, 18 police officers, including Amritsar police commissioner Jaskaran Singh, were transferred on Tuesday.

Supporters of Amritpal Singh clash with Punjab Police in Ajnala on February 23. (Sameer Sehgal/HT photo)

Jaskaran was also appointed by the state government as regular intelligence chief, a month after former head Jatinder Aulakh superannuated on January 31.

According to an order issued on Tuesday, the government posted additional directorate general of police (ADGP)-rank officers as range head and police commissioner.

Naunihal Singh, who was recently promoted as ADGP, was appointed as the new Amritsar commissioner.

Surinderpal Singh Parmarwas appointed as ADGP of Bathinda range.

The government also posted Gurinder Singh Dhillon as ADGP, law and order, but made it clear that ADGP Arpit Shukla will continue to head the concerned wing.

The clash on February 23 took place as Amritpal Singh’s supporters protested against the arrest of his aide Lovepreet Toofan and gatka master Baldev Singh in an abduction and assault case. Tension prevailed as an estimated 2,000-strong group of supporters descended on the town bordering Pakistan hours after blocking the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway and marched to Ajnala town’s lone police station.

