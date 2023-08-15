Lauding the defence forces of the country, PM Modi in his Independence Day 2023 speech said as India's economic development strengthened the defence sector of the country and defence reforms are going on relentlessly to ensure that Indian soldiers are always battle ready. "My dear family members, we used to hear about bomb blast incidents every now and then -- in the past. There used to be announcements alerting people about possible bomb scares. There used to be a warning written that 'do not touch this bag' etc. But today the country is secured. When a country is secure, it makes steadfast progress. Days of serial bombing is now over," PM Modi said.

Days of serial bombings over, terror incidents came down: PM Modi's I-Day speech

"Innocent people used to be the victims of such incidents. There has been a drastic reduction in terror incidents. The Naxal areas too have seen a change," PM Modi said in his 10th Independence Day speech. Sending a strong message of unity, PM Modi said unity should be the national character of India. “Whichever nation progressed showed a strong national character. And unity should be our national character,” PM Modi said.

