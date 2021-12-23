DDA approves ownership rights to refugees who came from Pakistan after Partition

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is giving ownership rights of their properties to refugees who came from Pakistan during 1950 to 1960, according to a report by Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan. According to the report, the land management authority has already issued a public notice for the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are more than 1,500 such families in Delhi who came from Pakistan during Partition who do not have property title, according to Livehindustan report. Such families can now claim ownership rights on their properties in the city. The work of giving ownership rights in the unauthorised colonies in Delhi is going on, it added.

The ownership rights will be given in colonies that settled on the government land, Livehindustan also reported.

According to a public notice issued by the DDA, the properties of those who had built residential houses on government land at that time will be regularised. In colonies where legal cases are underway will need a no-objection certificate from the respective department, according to the report.

People seeking the ownership title of a property will need to pay a certain fee according to the circle rate. After this, they will be able to get construction rights as well on the basis of the approved map.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, more than 50 properties of the Parda bagh area in Dryaganj were given the benefit of ownership after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) passed a similar proposal in October.

SDMC’s order was a result of a two-decade battle for ownership rights started by Pankaj Bhatnagar, president of the Parda Bagh resident welfare association. Since 1998, Bhatnagar has been running from pillar to post to rectify the what he said was an “anomaly” in the Master Plan of Delhi.