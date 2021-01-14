Deaf, mute girl’s rape, blinding: Bihar officials directed to ensure rehabilitation

The state commissioner for persons with disabilities has taken a suo motu cognisance of a deaf and mute 17-year-old girl’s gang rape and her blinding in Bihar’s Madhubani and directed top officials to ensure she gets compensation, protection, treatment, and rehabilitation. He has also sought an action taken report within a week.

“She is in critical condition and deserves special care,” said Shivajee Kumar, the commissioner. It is a heinous crime and strong action has to be taken in the case. People involved in the case must be identified and arrested and punished.”

Kumar said he tried to talk to the girl’s parents but they were inconsolable. “I assured them that no person involved in the case will be spared and the victim will be provided relief and rehabilitation.” He added rapists ensured that she will not be able to identify them by blinding her.