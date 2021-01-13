Bihar: Unidentified men allegedly rape, try to blind a 17-year-old girl

Unidentified men allegedly raped a 17-year-old mute girl in Bihar’s Madhubani district and later tried to blind her, a police officer said. She was grazing cattle in a field on Tuesday when the men dragged her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

The girl, who was due to take her class 10 exams, was rushed to hospital hours after her family found her unconscious.

A doctor, who treated the girl, told reporters the girl’s condition is critical. “...one of her eyes is completely damaged while another is injured. During treatment she was unconscious.”

Police said the accused took advantage of the girl’s disability and assaulted her.

Station house officer Prem Lal Paswan said they have detained a suspect for interrogation and were investigating the matter.

Police superintendent Satya Prakash said the suspect has been detained on the basis of the statement of the girl’s brother. “We will record the girl’s statement with help of a translator...”