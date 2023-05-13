Home / India News / Death toll in violence-hit Manipur rises to 71, says Security advisor

Death toll in violence-hit Manipur rises to 71, says Security advisor

ANI |
May 13, 2023 11:47 AM IST

"Yesterday there was an exchange of fire between Manipur commandos and militants. Six commandos got injured and one of them got killed," said Security advisor.

The death toll in Manipur following the recent clashes in the State has gone up to 71 according to Security Advisor to Manipur Government Kuldeep Singh.

An exchange of fire between Manipur Commandos and militants was also reported in the state leaving six of the Commandos injured and one dead. (File)
Speaking to ANI, Singh on Friday said, "Death figure is now approximately 71..."

"Yesterday there was an exchange of fire between Manipur commandos and militants. Six commandos got injured and one of them got killed," Kuldeep Singh said on Friday.

Singh further said that three PWD labourers were also found dead in a vehicle in the Churachandpur area. He said the exact cause behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

"Three bodies of PWD labourers along with a vehicle in which they were commuting recovered from a 300-metre-deep trench in the Churachandpur area. However, it is being ascertained whether they met with an accident or got killed," Singh added.

Earlier, several locals went missing after being attacked by unidentified people while they had gone to collect some stuff from their burnt houses. An exchange of fire between Manipur Commandos and militants was also reported in the state leaving six of the Commandos injured and one dead, Singh further added.

Read Here | After the violence: A Myanmar twist as Manipur searches for its own

Kuldeep Singh further said that in another incident in Torbung village at the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur where 11 people had gone to collect some items from their burnt house came under attack by militants.

Eight of those who were attacked managed to flee and reached the BSF camp while three are still missing, he stated.

"A massive search operation was launched by Assam Rifles, BSF and CRPF was launched to find them out but we are not able to find them yet," said Singh.

Singh claimed that the situation has improved in the state and following the curfew relaxation has also been extended to seven hours. "Situation in Manipur has improved quite a lot and because of that curfew relaxation has also been extended to 7 hours now. Displaced people living in different camps have been reduced to a bare minimum...Approx 45,000 have been transported to different places... There are no extra flights operating and no stranded passengers at the airport as well," Singh said.

A curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the State. The State government clamped down on the use of the Internet and mobile phones to ensure the spread of panic and false information is curtailed. Amid the demand of the Meitei for Scheduled Tribe status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on May 3, which later turned violent.

As per latest figures, close to 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur.

Topics
