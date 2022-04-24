'Decision after...': Karnataka CM Bommai on new Covid-19 guidelines

Amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the state government will issue Covid-19 guidelines after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ongoing situation on April 27.

“The Central government has given instructions to take precautions regarding Covid. Scientists are doing research on Covid variants. We will bring guidelines after a video conference of Modi with chief ministers regarding Covid on April 27. People must take precautions," news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.

The coastal state on Saturday registered 139 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of active cases to 1,679.

On Thursday, Karnataka's health minister K Sudhakar assured that the government was taking all the required precautionary measures, and “fourth wave will not happen in the state”, just a day after two new variants of the virus were detected in Bengaluru.

Two new SARS-CoV-2 mutants, called the BA.2.10 and the BA.2.12, were found in Bengaluru by INSACOG attached labs, which is a forum set up under the ministry of health and family welfare. The BA.2.10 and the BA.2.12 are reportedly related to the Omicron sub-variant BA.2. However, it was reported that the data obtained is too limited to know the transmission rate of these sub-variants.

Meanwhile, India continues to witness a surge in several parts of the country, India added 2,593 fresh infections on Sunday. The daily cases stayed above the 2,000-mark for the entire week except on Tuesday. Forty-four Covid-linked deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as per the data shared by the health ministry.

On March 3, all Covid restrictions were lifted in the state and large public congregations and weddings too were allowed.