Home / India News / Decision to install charging point at every 3 km paving way for Delhi as EV capital: Transport minister Gahlot
india news

Decision to install charging point at every 3 km paving way for Delhi as EV capital: Transport minister Gahlot

The government has already floated a tender to build 100 public charging stations with 500 charging points at prominent locations.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Transport minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday the AAP government's decision install a charging point at every three kilometers will pave the way for making Delhi the "electric vehicle" capital.

He said the Delhi government has taken a lead across India in creating charging infrastructure for a smooth transition to electric vehicles.

"The move to have a charging station at every three kilometres will build confidence among people to go for EVs and pave the way for making Delhi the EV capital of India," a statement quoted the minister as saying.

The government has already floated a tender to build 100 public charging stations with 500 charging points at prominent locations. These will be operational by December, he said.

All buildings such as malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, hospitals will soon have to set aside at least 5 per cent of their total parking capacity for EVs along with suitable slow EV chargers. This will also add an estimated 10,000 chargers in Delhi by December, the minister said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Let the truth win': Zomato delivery man denies assaulting woman in Bengaluru

Fliers without masks, not heeding Covid-19 protocols could be deboarded: Centre

Karnataka temporarily stops bus service to Maharashtra over border row

Sanjay Raut calls for all-party visit to Belgaum for 'attack on Marathi people'

"Also, we are in advance talks with several EV fleet operators to open up their captive charging stations for public use. This will add another 750 charging points at least for public use in Delhi by June," Gahlot said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi electric vehicles
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP