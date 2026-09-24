Odisha, Andhra Pradesh weather LIVE: Deep depression makes late-night landfall; powerful storm hits Telangana

The deep depression lay over the north Andhra Pradesh coast, about 30 km West-southwest of Kalingapatnam, 80 km northeast of Visakhapatnam and 170 km southwest of Odisha’s Gopalpur. It is crossing the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to the southwest of Kalingapatnam, IMD said.

The front sector of the deep depression has made landfall, the update stated, adding that the landfall process will continue for the next two hours.

The weather department said that after the landfall, the deep depression is very likely to move northwestwards, initially maintaining the intensity of a deep depression for the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually during the subsequent 24 hours.

If it were to become a Cyclonic Storm before hitting land, it would be called “Arnab,” which means “ocean” in Bengali.

Red alert in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

With red alert status in effect in vulnerable districts such as Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur, the disaster response forces are on standby; thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes, and schools are closed in anticipation of extreme rains, flash floods, and coastal winds.

Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and directed district collectors and officials to be alert in view of the inclement weather and to ensure that people living in areas vulnerable to sudden floods and heavy rains are alerted.

Odisha is expected to be among the worst-affected states, with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast in several districts. Andhra Pradesh is also preparing for heavy rains.