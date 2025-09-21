Deeply humbled: Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke win

Veteran actor Mohanlal said on Saturday that he was deeply humbled and profoundly honoured to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award for the year 2023. Veteran actor Mohanlal will get the Dadasaheb Phalke award for the year 2023. (PTI PHOTO)

The Malayalam actor’s name was recommended to the Union government by the selection committee of the award. Mohanlal is only the second Keralite to receive the award after Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the actor’s ‘remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations’ of people. “His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work has set a gold standard in Indian film industry,” it said.

The Malayalam superstar, in a post on X,said the award ‘fills me with encouragement and joy.’ “I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all whose inspiration and support illuminates my journey,” he wrote.

The actor told local media in Kerala that he was on the sets of the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’, of which he is the host, when he got the good news.

“It’s a big honour not just for me, but for Malayalam cinema. I thank my family, my audience and fans and all the people in the film industry who helped make me what I am today. Legendary figures in the Indian film industry have been recipients in the past and I am humbled to follow in their footsteps,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mohanlal ‘epitomises excellence and versatility’ and is ‘deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala.’

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Dadasaheb Phalke award is a truly deserving recognition for Mohanlal’s extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema.

The 65-year-old actor made his on-screen debut in a negative role in the film ‘Manjil Virinja Pookal’ in the year 1980 which went on to become a major critical and commercial hit.

He has starred in over 400 films across several languages, mostly in Malayalam, and has won five National Film awards, nine Kerala state film awards and numerous other awards. Mohanlal received the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019. He is unofficially credited for delivering some of the biggest commercial hits in Malayalam.