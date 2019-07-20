‘Deeply saddened,’ PM Modi condoles Sheila Dikshit’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development.

In a tweet, he offered his condolence to her family and supporters.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Dikshit passed away at a hospital here following a prolonged illness “Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 17:09 IST