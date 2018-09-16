Defeat BJP in Uttar Pradesh to stop it from coming to power at Centre: Akhilesh Yadav

Urging all opposition parties to come together against the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav Sunday said its defeat in the state will stop its return to power at the Centre after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He said he was ready for any alliance to achieve this goal, and willing to “play a supporting role” for its formation.

“Anyone desirous of coming to the Samajwadi Party will be accepted. We are always ready for alliances,” he said to a query at the NDTV Yuva conclave on what would be the role of recently-released Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union’s former president Kanhiya Kumar and former JNU student Umar Khalid in the Lok Sabha polls.

His stand came in contrast to Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati who had earlier on Sunday alleged Chandrashekhar was a BJP stooge out to split Dalit votes.

“If I have to enter into alliances to defeat communal forces, I will do it. Once I enter an alliance, I will not back out,” Yadav added.

He said the question of leadership in the opposition alliance can be decided after the elections.

“We will choose our leader (of the grand alliance) after the elections. We have to stop the BJP. If we can stop the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, we can stop them in all of India,” he said.

Yadav also said Congress has “the biggest responsibility” and should hold discussions with all opposition parties.

“The Congress has the biggest responsibility today, they need to open their hearts and should take everyone along. I am in constant touch with Mayawati ji,” he said.

Attacking the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the former UP chief minister said in 2019, the bigger fight would be with the RSS than the BJP.

“‘Samajwadis’ (socialists) will challenge the RSS. They (RSS leaders) made me realise that I am a backward. They are doing politics of caste and religion. They divide people, they spread hatred. Not just our party, the country should stay away from RSS. The country has to be saved,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP chief Amit Shah over his claim that his party will rule for the next 50 years, he said, “Forget 50 years, people will give their verdict in 50 weeks.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 23:28 IST