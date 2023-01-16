Defence cooperation important pillar in India-Egypt ties: Egyptian envoy

Defence and security cooperation has become an important pillar in India-Egypt relations and both countries are linked through their efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean, Egyptian ambassador Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed said on Monday.

Speaking at an event ahead of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to India to be chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, Hamed said the trip is an opportunity to forge a strategic partnership and to drive trade and investment.

He hoped India will lift a ban on wheat exports in the aftermath of Egypt approving the country as a certified supplier of the commodity.

The issue of Palestine in expected to figure during Sisi’s visit, Hamed said, adding that Egypt and India can both leverage their good relations with Israel to bridge differences.

Though India and Egypt have enjoyed close ties in past decades, especially as founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in 1961, Sisi will be the first Egyptian leader to be hosted for the Republic Day celebrations.

Hamed said the visit is an opportunity to forge a strategic relationship based on the similar priorities and national interests of Sisi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hamed referred to the centrality of the Indian Ocean in growing defence and security ties.

“India is the major country in the Indian Ocean. The security of the Indian Ocean starts from the security of the Red Sea in the west, and for Egypt, the security of the Suez Canal starts with the security of the Red Sea. We are both linked together in this respect,” he said.

“The Indian Ocean, Suez Canal and Red Sea – this is one continuum that flows from one into the other and both of them depend on each other for security,” he said, adding the militaries of both countries are “forces of peace in their respective regions”.

He noted that Egypt’s Special Forces are currently conducting exercises with their Indian counterparts in Jodhpur.

Shortly after Egypt approved India as a wheat supplier in April 2022, the Indian side banned exports of the commodity to cope with domestic demand.

While expressing understanding for India’s decision, Hamed said, “We hope that this ban will be lifted sometime soon if the weather conditions allow for this. Wheat from India and fertilisers from Egypt can help address food security on both sides.”

There is scope to boost trade and investment through cooperation in areas such as pharmaceuticals, education and climate transition and the two sides have set a target for boosting bilateral trade from the current level of $7.2 billion a year to $12 over the next five years. Besides, Hamed said, Egypt provides India with the opportunity to access huge markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa thanks to the country’s free trade agreements in these regions.

Acknowledging that the issue Palestine will figure during Sisi’s visit, Hamed said, “Palestine is and remains very close to our heart. Palestine is and remains the number one international issue that we always stand for. Of course, this is going to be one of the issues that we are going to discuss with the Indian side.”

The envoy said there isn’t “much difference” between the two countries on this issue.

The two sides also have good relations with Israel and they “both can talk to the Israelis, to influence [them] and bridge the differences”, he said.

Hamed also acknowledged the heyday of relations in the 1950s and 1960s under Gamal Abdel Nasser and Jawaharlal Nehru but said this was no longer the era of NAM since the world is facing polarisation arising from the Ukraine crisis and food and energy security.

Egypt, which is a guest country in the G20 process, and India can both join hands to take up the interests of the Global South, he said.