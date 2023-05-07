Rajnath Singh in Rajouri reviews security situation, interacts with soldiers

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took stock of the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and the security situation along the Line of Control (LOC) during his visit to the headquarters of the 25 Infantry Division in Rajouri.

In Rajouri, the defence minister briefed about the ongoing operations at headquarters of 25 Infantry Division (Twitter/@adgpi)

The visit came a day after five elite para commandos were martyred during an anti-terrorist operation in the district’s Kandi area.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, chief of army staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi were present during the review meeting.

In the meeting, Singh interacted with the soldiers and commended their valour and zeal while operating in challenging situations.

Addressing the soldiers, Singh said that the nation feels secure because of the unmatched courage, commitment and constant vigil of the soldiers of the Indian Army in difficult areas.

The defence minister motivated the soldiers to continue working with the same dedication and bravery, stating that the government and the people of the country are with the armed forces always.

Singh also paid homage to the brave soldiers who made sacrifices in service to the nation in Rajouri.

“I pay homage to these brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten”, he said.

He was also briefed about the ongoing operations at the headquarters of the 25 Infantry Division.

Five armymen were martyred and an officer was wounded in a terror ambush in Rajouri’s Kandi forest area on Friday morning. Four of the soldiers killed were commandos from the 9 Para (Special Forces) while the fifth was from a Rashtriya Rifles battalion.

On April 20, five soldiers were killed and another was injured when an army truck carrying fruits and vegetables for Iftar was bombed and attacked by terrorists.