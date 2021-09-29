Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Defence ministry advances procurement of military hardware worth 13,165 crore
india news

Defence ministry advances procurement of military hardware worth 13,165 crore

A Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh cleared the procurement of military hardware, including 25 indigenously developed ALH Mark-III helicopters.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 09:29 PM IST
Indian Army helicopter and tank operators during a demonstration of skills at the Army Day parade. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo) (Image for representation)

In a great impetus for the defence sector, the Union defence ministry on Wednesday approved the capital acquisition of military platforms and hardware for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force to a total value of 13,165 crore, asserting that 87% of this hardware will be ‘Made in India’. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

“The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) under the chairmanship of Rasksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh today accorded AoN to capital acquisition proposals of Army, Navy and Air Force valuing 13,165 cr, of which 87 percent will be Made in India,” a statement by the defence ministry read.

Meanwhile, the statement added that a batch of rocket ammunition for 4,962 crore, as well as 25 ALH Mark III helicopters from HAL under Buy Indian (Designed, Developed and Manufactured), better known as the Indian-IDDM category, at an approximate cost of 3,850 crores will also be procured.

“Giving a boost to Indigenous Design and Development of ammunitions, DAC accorded approval for procurement of Terminally Guided Munition (TGM) and HEPF/RHE Rocket Ammunition under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category at an approx cost of 4,962 crore,” it stated.

The defence ministry aims to complete the entire acquisition process for military equipment that requires no research and development in the next two years.

In addition to the aforesaid, the DAC also approved a few amendments to the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 as a part of "business process re-engineering” to promote the ease of doing business for the industry and enhance procurement efficiency and reduce timelines, the ministry said.

Topics
defence ministry aatmanirbhar bharat made in india
