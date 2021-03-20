Home / India News / Defence Ministry seals deal with BDL to acquire 4,690 anti-tank guided missiles
The missiles, having a range of 1,850 metres, can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and their induction is planned to be completed in three years, the ministry said.
Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh

The Defence Ministry on Friday sealed a deal with state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) to acquire 4,960 anti-tank guided missiles at a cost of 1,188 crore for the Indian Army.

The missiles, having a range of 1,850 metres, can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and their induction is planned to be completed in three years, the ministry said.

In the last few months, the ministry finalised a range of procurement projects for the three forces to enhance their overall combat capabilities.

"The acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with defence public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for supply of 4,960 MILAN-2T anti-tank guided missiles to Indian Army at a cost of 1,188 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

The missiles are being produced by BDL under license from French defence major MBDA Missile Systems.

"These missiles can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in anti-tank role for both offensive and defensive tasks," the ministry said.

"Induction of these missiles will further enhance the operational preparedness of the armed forces. Induction is planned to be completed in three years," it added.

