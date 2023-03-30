What is Lynx-U2 fire control system? Navy's new purchase | 5 points

The ministry of defence signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bangalore, for the procurement of 13 indigenously developed Lynx-U2 fire control systems capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air/surface targets for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over ₹1,700 crore. (ALSO READ: Army set to get its own satellite worth ₹3,000 crore by 2026)

Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems can monitor air/surface targets precisely.(Representational image/ Twitter/ @DefenceDecode)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The purchase under the Buy Indian - IDMM (Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured) category will be placed on new generation offshore patrol vessels to be constructed indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Goa Shipyard Limited, a statement from ministry said.

What is Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems?

1. The Lynx-U2 fire control systems can monitor air/surface targets precisely, generate target data for determining weapon aiming locations, and engage targets.

Target combat is carried out using medium/short range gun mounts such as the Russian AK176, A190, and AK630, alongside the SRGM (Super Rapid Gun Mount) accessible aboard ships.

2. The Gun Fire Control System (GFCS) is developed with an open and scalable framework that allows for easy and flexible application in a wide range of setups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. The system has been in operation for over two decades, meeting the tactical needs of Indian Naval ships of different types such as destroyers, frigates, missile boats, corvettes, and so on.

4. The new fourth-generation technically upgraded and more indigenous system is in addition to the deal inked in December 2022 with BEL for the supply of ten Lynx U2 Fire Control systems for Indian Navy frontline vessels at a cost of ₹1,355 crore.

It will eliminate the dependency on foreign OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), an official statement said.

5. Centre said the move will create two lakh man-days of work over a four-year period, adding to 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.