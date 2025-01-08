Defence talks add new vigour to India-Maldives ties: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: India and the Maldives on Wednesday reaffirmed their readiness to enhance their bilateral relationship to a “comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership,” and reviewed various elements of defence cooperation to enhance the capability of the Maldives National Defence Force, during talks between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Maldivian counterpart Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon, in Delhi. Defence minister Rajnath Singh (right) during a meeting with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Singh said the discussions will add “new vigour” to India-Maldives relations.

“During the talks, both sides reasserted the firm commitment to work closely in realising the joint vision for India-Maldives comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership,” the defence ministry said. The two sides had agreed on this partnership last October.

Singh reaffirmed India’s readiness to support the Maldives to boost its defence preparedness, including through provisioning of defence platforms and assets to augment its capacities, in line with its national priorities, and New Delhi’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

“Held fruitful talks with Maldives Defence Minister Mr Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi. Several issues pertaining to deepening defence cooperation were discussed which would also help in enhancing the capability of Maldives National Defence Force. Today’s discussions will add new vigour to India-Maldives relations,” Singh wrote on X.

India also handed over some defence equipment and stores to the Maldives, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Maumoon will be in India till January 10. His visit comes days after India pledged its continued support for the Maldives during talks between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Khaleel, signalling a growing thaw in bilateral relations that hit a rough patch last year.

He appreciated India’s historical role as the ‘first responder’ for the Maldives and thanked New Delhi for assisting Male in augmenting infrastructural capacities and training of defence and security personnel.

Maumoon’s first official visit to India is part of continued high-level engagements between the two sides to deepen ties, the statement said. “It has provided an opportunity to further deepen the bilateral defence and security ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).”

Both nations are key players in maintaining safety and security in the IOR and contributing to India’s SAGAR vision, the ministry earlier said.

Last week, Jaishankar noted that there had been some important and positive developments in bilateral relations since Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s visit to India last October, when the two sides agreed on a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership to deepen ties.

Bilateral ties took a hit last year after Muizzu came to power on the back of an “India Out” campaign. He forced India to withdraw more than 85 military personnel who were deployed in the Maldives to operate an aircraft and two helicopters, and his foreign policy displayed a tilt towards China.

However, relations improved after Muizzu was among regional leaders invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration last year.