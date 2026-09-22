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Defender for Calicut FC killed in bike collision in kozhikode

Footballer Rijohn Jose, who played as a defender for Calicut FC in Super League Kerala, died in a motorcycle collision in Kozhikode on Sunday night, police said on Monday, adding that his teammate Gani Ahammed Nigam sustained injuries in the accident

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 08:01:30 IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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Footballer Rijohn Jose, who played as a defender for Calicut FC in Super League Kerala, died in a motorcycle collision in Kozhikode on Sunday night, police said on Monday, adding that his teammate Gani Ahammed Nigam sustained injuries in the accident.

Rijohn Jose
Rijohn Jose

Jose’s (29) death came just days ahead of the start of the new season of Super League Kerala.

The accident occurred near Gandhi Road flyover in the city around 10.30 pm, said police.

While Jose (29) was declared dead at Aster MIMS hospital, Nigam is currently in treatment.

Jose was from Thrissur district and is survived by his father Jose MP, mother Treesa Jose and brother Tijo MJ. He was regarded an integral part of Calicut FC’s title-winning campaign in Super League Kerala 2024 and also represented the club in Kerala Premier League .

He has also played in Calcutta Football League and Karnataka Super Division League and represented clubs including Sreebhumi FC, George Telegraph FC, FC Deccan and Forca Kochi FC.

Chief minister VD Satheesan extended his condolences to the footballer’s family.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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