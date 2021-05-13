Home / India News / Defer vaccination for 6 months after recovery from Covid-19, says govt panel
Defer vaccination for 6 months after recovery from Covid-19, says govt panel

Amid shortage of Covid-19 vaccines across the country, the panel also recommended that the gap between the two doses of Covishield, which was earlier six to eight weeks, be increased to 12 to 16 weeks.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 11:25 AM IST
A government panel has recommended those testing positive for Covid-19 to defer vaccination for six months after recovery, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.( AFP)

A government panel has recommended those testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to defer vaccination for six months after recovery, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. The panel also recommended that the gap between the two doses of Covishield, which was earlier six to eight weeks, be increasto 12 to 16 weeks. This comes amid shortage of vaccines across the country.

Earlier in March, the Centre had increased the gap between two doses of the Serum Institue of India (SII) vaccine from 28 days to six to eight weeks. No change has been suggested for interval between doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

