Defer vaccination for 6 months after recovery from Covid-19, says govt panel

A government panel has recommended those testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to defer vaccination for six months after recovery, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. The panel also recommended that the gap between the two doses of Covishield, which was earlier six to eight weeks, be increasto 12 to 16 weeks. This comes amid shortage of vaccines across the country.

Earlier in March, the Centre had increased the gap between two doses of the Serum Institue of India (SII) vaccine from 28 days to six to eight weeks. No change has been suggested for interval between doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

