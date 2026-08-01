Dehradun teacher dowry death: Husband, sister-in-law arrested amid outrage

Dehradun: The husband and sister-in-law of a government school teacher who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial home in Dehradun were arrested on Saturday in connection with her alleged dowry death, police said.

The arrests came four days after the government school teacher was found dead in Dehradun, with police citing a video alleging months of harassment.

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"On the basis of evidence, police arrested state secretariat official Saurabh Khatri, 36, and his sister, Surbhi Khatri alias Charu, 37, on Saturday," said Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal.

Police said the accused were arrested from their residence in Laxman Enclave in Harrawala, in Doiwala block of Dehradun.

The SSP said the incident triggered widespread outrage and drew national attention.

"During the investigation, police recorded the statements of the complainant and other witnesses. We also obtained a video that the deceased had sent to her mother before her death, in which she stated that she had been facing continuous harassment by her in-laws since her marriage," the SSP said.

"Our investigation into the matter is underway. Strict action will be taken against all culprits," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dobhal said they will request the court to ensure a speedy trial in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dobhal said they will request the court to ensure a speedy trial in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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The arrests came four days after the woman was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial home in Harrawala, Doiwala, on July 29.

Before her death, she recorded a video message addressed to her mother. In the video, she is heard saying through tears, "Sorry, Mummy, I am leaving like this... everything has become strange... I have been enduring this for the last six months... I cannot bear it anymore... their mindset will never change... they keep calling me cursed."

A first information report (FIR) in this regard was registered against the deceased's husband, mother-in-law Praveena Devi, and sister-in-law at Doiwala police station on July 29 under Section 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, a native of Shrikot in Pauri Garhwal.

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In her complaint, the deceased's mother alleged that her daughter had married Saurabh Khatri in November 2025 and was subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment by her husband, mother-in-law Praveena Devi, and sister-in-law Charu over dowry demands. She alleged that the three were responsible for her daughter's death.

Following the registration of the FIR, SSP Dobhal formed a special investigation team under Doiwala Circle Officer Vandana Verma and directed the immediate arrest of the accused.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Devprayag, Vinod Kandari, on Friday urged Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to order a high-level probe into the case.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand State Commission for Women chairperson Kusum Kandwal has taken cognisance of the alleged harassment and the suspicious death of the newly married government school teacher, saying every effort would be made to ensure justice and that those found guilty would not be spared.

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Kandwal spoke to SSP Pramendra Dobhal and Doiwala Circle Officer Vandana Verma over the phone and directed the police to conduct a fair and thorough investigation into every aspect of the case.

She said videos circulating on social media and other available evidence prima facie indicate that the victim was subjected to severe mental and physical harassment, and said that stringent legal action should be taken against all those responsible.

Kandwal also spoke to the victim's family and assured them that the commission stands with them in their fight for justice.

She said the commission would closely monitor the investigation and seek periodic progress reports from the police.

Kandwal asked women across the state not to remain silent if they face domestic violence or any form of harassment. "Enduring injustice is also a crime. Come forward and lodge a complaint without fear. The commission stands with every woman, and ensuring strict action against the guilty remains our priority," she said.

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