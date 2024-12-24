Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: 8-year-old girl strangled to death for resisting rape by neighbourhood 'brother'

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2024 11:11 PM IST

As per the police, the girl's body was found dead with a noose around her neck in a vacant house in Shankar Vihar

In a shocking incident reported from Delhi's Vasant Vihar, an 8-year-old girl was strangled to death as she resisted a rape bid on her by a teenage boy living in her neighbourhood, police said on Tuesday. The body of the victim was later dumped in army cantonment.

The Delhi police added sections of murder and others to the FIR.(HT photo)
The Delhi police added sections of murder and others to the FIR.(HT photo)

As per the police, the girl's body was found dead with a noose around her neck in a vacant house in Shankar Vihar Military Station on Tuesday morning.

READ | Gujarat: Out on bail, accused rapes 70-year-old victim again

The girl, who lived in the army servant quarters, had been missing from her house since Monday, PTI reported quoting cops.

19-year-old accused arrested

The accused has been identified as a 19-year-old youth from the same neighbourhood and was arrested later. The police caught him with the help of the CCTV camera, which was installed on the campus.

His parents also work as servants at an army officer's house, the police said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he lured the victim, who used to call him brother, to an isolated house in the locality and tried to force himself on her. When she resisted, he strangled her," the officer said.

The accused also tried to mislead the police by tying a scarf around her neck and trying to pass it off as a case of suicide.

READ | Horrendous but not a crime, says Chhattisgarh HC on man raping 9-yr-old girl’s dead body

The officer said the girl is survived by his parents and an elder brother. A neighbour told PTI that the girl was playing outside her house when she went missing around 6 pm Monday.

"Her parents informed the army officers after failing to find her. The army personnel also helped the family in finding the girl," he said.

Around 1 am, her parents called the local police. Around 8 am, the body of the girl was discovered by the locals and the police, he added.

READ | Agra gym instructor poses as RAW agent, rapes Canadian woman of Indian origin after meeting on Tinder: Reports

The family members and other residents held a protest at the main road near Shankar Vihar demanding justice for the victim and her family.

The sections of murder and others will be added to the FIR, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On