Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gujarat: Out on bail, accused rapes 70-year-old victim again

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2024 05:25 PM IST

The accused, Shailesh Rathod, committed the crime on December 15 and December 22 in the old woman's hut at a farm.

Bharuch: A 35-year-old man who was accused of raping a 70-year-old woman in Gujarat's Bharuch raped the victim again. The accused is out on jail.

An FIR was registered at Amod police station after the woman approached the police. (Representational)
An FIR was registered at Amod police station after the woman approached the police. (Representational)

The accused, Shailesh Rathod, committed the crime on December 15 and December 22 in the old woman's hut at a farm, said Deputy Superintendent of Police PL Chaudhary.

The accused also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter, he said.

The police have registered a fresh FIR in the Amod police station after the victim lodged a complaint.

The man is absconding. The police have formed several teams of the crime branch and special operations group to arrest the accused.

Also read: Bengal man who was saved from suicide attempt gets death penalty for murdering family

The accused was arrested 18 months ago for raping the woman. He was released on bail earlier this year, the police said.

Also read: Jaipur LPG accident: How did tanker driver survive fire that killed 13?

Bharuch rape victim dies

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in Gujarat's Bharuch, an 11-year-old girl, who was abducted and raped in an industrial area, died at a government hospital on Monday evening. The victim battled for life for a week.

Also read: FIR against BJP MLA, 16 others in gang rape, fraud case

The victim had sustained serious internal injuries in the sexual assault and was referred to SSG Hospital in Vadodara after undergoing primary treatment at the civil hospital in Ankleshwar, an industrial town in Bharuch district, hospital authorities said.

"The girl suffered from a cardiac arrest at around 2 pm, after which her condition deteriorated. The patient was stabilised after treatment, but at around 5:15 pm, she suffered another cardiac arrest. Doctors provided her with immediate treatment, but she was declared dead at 6:15 pm," said Resident Medical Officer (RMO), SSG Hospital, Dr Hitendra Chauhan.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On