Gujarat: Out on bail, accused rapes 70-year-old victim again

Bharuch: A 35-year-old man who was accused of raping a 70-year-old woman in Gujarat's Bharuch raped the victim again. The accused is out on jail. An FIR was registered at Amod police station after the woman approached the police. (Representational)

The accused, Shailesh Rathod, committed the crime on December 15 and December 22 in the old woman's hut at a farm, said Deputy Superintendent of Police PL Chaudhary.

The accused also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter, he said.

The police have registered a fresh FIR in the Amod police station after the victim lodged a complaint.

The man is absconding. The police have formed several teams of the crime branch and special operations group to arrest the accused.

The accused was arrested 18 months ago for raping the woman. He was released on bail earlier this year, the police said.

Bharuch rape victim dies

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in Gujarat's Bharuch, an 11-year-old girl, who was abducted and raped in an industrial area, died at a government hospital on Monday evening. The victim battled for life for a week.

The victim had sustained serious internal injuries in the sexual assault and was referred to SSG Hospital in Vadodara after undergoing primary treatment at the civil hospital in Ankleshwar, an industrial town in Bharuch district, hospital authorities said.

"The girl suffered from a cardiac arrest at around 2 pm, after which her condition deteriorated. The patient was stabilised after treatment, but at around 5:15 pm, she suffered another cardiac arrest. Doctors provided her with immediate treatment, but she was declared dead at 6:15 pm," said Resident Medical Officer (RMO), SSG Hospital, Dr Hitendra Chauhan.

With inputs from PTI